  Today, 10:21 AM #1
    zqwerty
    VoidMaster
    I've Posted About This Before, Here Is a Clearer Version

    https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2022...aunch-in-2023/

    Make sure to read the comments.
  Today, 11:04 AM #2
    Agent_24
    Re: I've Posted About This Before, Here Is a Clearer Version

    I am not surprised they are doing this, but I also don't care, I never used Chrome anyway.
    I don't understand why anyone did, except for the fact they bundled it with all other Google programs and tricked people into using it.

    Firefox was always better and still is, evidently.

    Ads can f**k off.
  Today, 11:42 AM #3
    Paul.Cov
    Re: I've Posted About This Before, Here Is a Clearer Version

    Wow, imagine if browsers became universally effective at blocking ads. Imagine where all that corporate BS advertising would have to go to... TV and print media... that newspaper you're not getting, and flyers stuffed into your mailbox.

    I've been a loyal Firefox user since the early days. I don't see ads at all (or have become blind to them), and had assumed it was sweet like that for everybody.
    The only extension installed is the Malwarebytes Browser Guard.

    FFox also recently introduced another tweak to stop cross site tracking, kind of like a sandbox for each domain name... they can set their cookies, but can't let them persist to cross talk from site to site.
