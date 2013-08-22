My tech challenged neighbour has an oldish 40" Samsung TV that has started misbehaving. When she powers it on the standby light flashes but nothing else happens. Then it stops flashing, then maybe starts again. Eventually after a long time (30+ mins sometimes) it staggers into life. At that point it can be turned off and on again with no issues - until she shuts it down overnight, whereupon the behaviour starts again the next time. That sort of makes me think it is some kind of warm-up issue, but I know no more.
Is this any sort of known problem with an easy fix? She has just about given up and my own technical analysis is that it is probably munted, but I'd like to kick it back to life for her if it can be done.
