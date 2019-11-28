Hello all PressF1'ers,
Some sad news.
The forum owners Foundry (formerly IDG / NZ PC World) have notified me that they will be moving the local ANZ sites to a USA based content management system. Unfortunately this means local sites and infrastructure will close down and they will no longer be able to host PressF1.
They expect this to happen in the next 3-4 months. I wanted to give some advanced notice of this event so no one is caught by surprise. I will update you all with an actual date for the forum closure once this information is available.
Yours sincerely,
Jen
