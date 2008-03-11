Hi all, back to the group with another question (this seams to me my go to place for whatever!)
Anyway, I have an old Dell computer that drives my CNC, I use this as it has a parallel port. This has served me well for years but now has an issue. After a bit of time running it shuts down, even if it's doing something. Screen goes blank with the words something like, power down detected , shutting down.
Even if you hit the mouse or keyboard it shuts down.
I've checked the power and standby settings and there's nothing to tell it to shut down. Also, I haven't changed any of the setting, this has just started.
Any ideas?
Pretty hard to find anything with a parallel port now and going to USB would mean a complete change in my CNC controller.
Many thanks.
