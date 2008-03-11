Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default Unexpected XP shutdown

    Hi all, back to the group with another question (this seams to me my go to place for whatever!)
    Anyway, I have an old Dell computer that drives my CNC, I use this as it has a parallel port. This has served me well for years but now has an issue. After a bit of time running it shuts down, even if it's doing something. Screen goes blank with the words something like, power down detected , shutting down.
    Even if you hit the mouse or keyboard it shuts down.
    I've checked the power and standby settings and there's nothing to tell it to shut down. Also, I haven't changed any of the setting, this has just started.

    Any ideas?

    Pretty hard to find anything with a parallel port now and going to USB would mean a complete change in my CNC controller.

    Many thanks.
    Default Re: Unexpected XP shutdown

    Possibly the power supply but I'm only guessing. I'm guessing it's a fairly old machine so it could be a failing motherboard or psu or graphics card, but sudden unexpected power off sounds most like a psu to me.

    parallel ports are rare but there are usb to parallel port adapters that might work, https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ADP...rinter-Adapter for example.
    Ryzen 2700X, 16Gb DDR4RAM, 512GB M.2 NVME SSD, MSI GTX1070
