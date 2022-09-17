So aged mum wants one.
I wanted to know:
Are the audiologists cheap ones no different to the over the counter amplifier types you can buy?
You wouldn't think that's a hard question.
Everyone says oh the bay Audiology, Specsavers, and so on are better, programmed, custom made etc.
Well....turns out it isn't.
Sure some are.
The damn expensive stuff.
The cheap ones are no different and are just amplifiers like what you can buy online.
OK perhaps not the ultra cheap chinese junk but not far off.
They charge from $450, $1024 and so on for them.
Now why pay that when you can buy off Amazon and other direct places for far less? Say $100, $300?
I suspected it might be the case.
Here:
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketpl...1&bof=yChGGpj8
Bay Audiology. But you go read the reviews on it. Junk.
As I said to mum, I wouldn't pay heaps more for something I can buy direct.
And I'd rather buy a proper one used, and get them to reprogram it if we are going that way.
Which, if you can find one, you can have done.
