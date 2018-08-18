Hi All
I have a weird problem with my laptop picking up or changing display settings without me changing them ... this is what happens.
Using my laptop I shut down at night and have my desktop running; it has an HDMI monitor attached by cable. After using the desktop for an hour or so, I also shut that down.
In the morning when I come to turn on my laptop, I'm getting a blank black screen and at first I thought my screen had failed, it was only by chance that I decided to plug the HDMI cable from the desktop monitor into the laptop that I found my laptop login screen ... I hadn't changed any settings and I've never used the desktop monitor as an extended or duplicate screen from my laptop.
The only way I can get the laptop screen back up is to restart the laptop using the desktop screen, after that, no problems.
I preferably need a fix to stop this happening, or alternatively, a keystroke shortcut to restart my laptop blind ... i.e without being able to see the screen.
As always, I appreciate anyone who can help me out with this problem !!
SP8's
Bookmarks