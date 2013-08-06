Results 1 to 3 of 3
    killshot236
    Smile Where to find S/PDIF cable to go from motherboard to graphics card

    I have an old nvidia 9500GT 1gb and think i need a spdif cable to go from the card to MB, because there is no audio while using the card via hdmi, audio works using onboard gpu tho...any help please?
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Where to find S/PDIF cable to go from motherboard to graphics card

    Try opening the sound settings in control panel, make sure the audio is selected for the HDMI. This will cause the Monitor to have the speaker output assuming it has speakers.

    For other output, select the device - Headphones, bluetooth, Speakers etc.
    killshot236
    Default Re: Where to find S/PDIF cable to go from motherboard to graphics card

    there is no hdmi, only 2 spdif high def audio, headphones, and speakers
