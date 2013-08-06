I have an old nvidia 9500GT 1gb and think i need a spdif cable to go from the card to MB, because there is no audio while using the card via hdmi, audio works using onboard gpu tho...any help please?
I have an old nvidia 9500GT 1gb and think i need a spdif cable to go from the card to MB, because there is no audio while using the card via hdmi, audio works using onboard gpu tho...any help please?
Try opening the sound settings in control panel, make sure the audio is selected for the HDMI. This will cause the Monitor to have the speaker output assuming it has speakers.
For other output, select the device - Headphones, bluetooth, Speakers etc.
Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 05:24 PM.
there is no hdmi, only 2 spdif high def audio, headphones, and speakers
Bookmarks