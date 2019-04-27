Hi everyone,
Ive been running into this somewhat infrequent issue with my PC where it soft locks essentially, and the only way to get the PC running fine is to hit the restart button. I hope you are able to suggest some things I can try to resolve this, so TIA. (Apologies for the long post ahead).
System specs:
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
Mobo: Asus X570 - E Gaming
Ram: 32GB Corsair Vengence RBG Pro (4x8GB)
GPU: Strix 1070 with the latest drivers
M.2 boot drive
Several additional SSDs for games etc
Corsair AIO
Corsair LL RBG fans
Corsair Commander Pro
The following is how I think the issue started, but open to other suggestions etc.
A few months ago, I upgraded from GPU Tweak 2 to GPU Tweak 3.
At the same time, I (foolishly) installed Armoury Crate, which is when the issues began to appear.
Seemingly, at random, my PC would appear to soft lock.
Visually, the pattern on my RGB fans would go back to the default colours that you see when it boots up (before getting into windows to load the pattern i selected).
the taskbar clock would stop, but I would still be able to close windows/close out of steam etc, but i would not be able to shut the PC down via the start menu.
The only way to get this running again (for weeks at a time too) is to click the reset button on my case.
I went through uninstalling the software via the normal method which didnt seem to work (in terms of solving the issue).
I also used the portable version of the Revo uninstaller to properly remove it, which has worked compared to the first method.
Ive noticed also that the RGB on the ram works randomly, as in it either doesnt lit up or it gets stuck on partial colours.
In Corsair iCUE, it tells me sometimes that iCUE has stopped recieving data from DRAM. Please restart or power cycle your system to fix this problem.
I have reinstalled iCUE several times, so im not sure its the software that is causing the issue
I have seen and watched several videos about the armoury crate software causing the issue i have run into, but this continues to be an occassional frustration.
The only other thing i can say is that (i think) the armoury crate software installed a folder called PHISON which has a folder called Aac_PHISON HAL. i tried to delete the folder but i couldnt, but i was able to delete a file called Phison_x86.dll. A file called Phison_x64.dll is not able to be deleted.
Im not so sure about the PHISON folder, as the dll mentioned above has a modified date of 25/06/2021. Has me deleting the x86 version caused an issue?
Im open to all suggestions and am happy to provide additional info, should you need it.
PS: I posted about this a while and managed to 'fix it' for a couple months or so.
Thank you.
