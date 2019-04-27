Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:34 PM #1
    GameJunkie
    GameJunkie is online now
    Senior Member GameJunkie's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Location
    64 Bitville
    Posts
    5,189
    Send a message via MSN to GameJunkie

    Question PC locking up randomly  Reboot fixes issue for a while

    Hi everyone,

    Ive been running into this somewhat infrequent issue with my PC where it soft locks essentially, and the only way to get the PC running fine is to hit the restart button. I hope you are able to suggest some things I can try to resolve this, so TIA. (Apologies for the long post ahead).

    System specs:

    CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
    Mobo: Asus X570 - E Gaming
    Ram: 32GB Corsair Vengence RBG Pro (4x8GB)
    GPU: Strix 1070 with the latest drivers
    M.2 boot drive
    Several additional SSDs for games etc
    Corsair AIO
    Corsair LL RBG fans
    Corsair Commander Pro

    The following is how I think the issue started, but open to other suggestions etc.

    A few months ago, I upgraded from GPU Tweak 2 to GPU Tweak 3.

    At the same time, I (foolishly) installed Armoury Crate, which is when the issues began to appear.

    Seemingly, at random, my PC would appear to soft lock.

    Visually, the pattern on my RGB fans would go back to the default colours that you see when it boots up (before getting into windows to load the pattern i selected).

    the taskbar clock would stop, but I would still be able to close windows/close out of steam etc, but i would not be able to shut the PC down via the start menu.

    The only way to get this running again (for weeks at a time too) is to click the reset button on my case.

    I went through uninstalling the software via the normal method which didnt seem to work (in terms of solving the issue).

    I also used the portable version of the Revo uninstaller to properly remove it, which has worked compared to the first method.

    Ive noticed also that the RGB on the ram works randomly, as in it either doesnt lit up or it gets stuck on partial colours.

    In Corsair iCUE, it tells me sometimes that iCUE has stopped recieving data from DRAM. Please restart or power cycle your system to fix this problem.

    I have reinstalled iCUE several times, so im not sure its the software that is causing the issue

    I have seen and watched several videos about the armoury crate software causing the issue i have run into, but this continues to be an occassional frustration.

    The only other thing i can say is that (i think) the armoury crate software installed a folder called PHISON which has a folder called Aac_PHISON HAL. i tried to delete the folder but i couldnt, but i was able to delete a file called Phison_x86.dll. A file called Phison_x64.dll is not able to be deleted.

    Im not so sure about the PHISON folder, as the dll mentioned above has a modified date of 25/06/2021. Has me deleting the x86 version caused an issue?

    Im open to all suggestions and am happy to provide additional info, should you need it.

    PS: I posted about this a while and managed to 'fix it' for a couple months or so.

    Thank you.
    Speed has never killed anyone, suddenly becoming stationary... That's what gets you.


    JOIN THE FREE FORUMS!!!!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:19 PM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    29,132

    Default Re: PC locking up randomly  Reboot fixes issue for a while

    1st open Reliability Monitor (enter in search to locate) -- Look at the times it froze, there may be something common in the logs that tell you what it was.

    Sometimes you have to remove all possible software you think is causing the problem, esp if its not obvious (using Revo as you mentioned) and install one at a time and try again to see if the problem still exists, if it doesn't then install the next -- Repeat till it plays up again, then you know the culprit. If its intermittent may take a while in testing.

    Just a suggestions. Been sorting a lot of computers lately ( running better) on Revo, up top, Tools - Junk File Cleaner -- Select the Drive ( far right), scan --( will take a while) and delete ALL the crap, old logs and left behind files that are no longer used, you'll get a surprise just how much crap is there and these files can still cause problems.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Computer crashed and D:/ disappeared along with reboot issue
    By DeSade in forum PressF1
    Replies: 37
    Last Post: 27-04-2019, 08:36 AM
  2. PC Restarting Randomly After ~20min. Graphics Card or Power Supply Issue?
    By KJAnderson in forum PressF1
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 13-03-2017, 03:40 PM
  3. Computer locking up randomly
    By Tux in forum PressF1
    Replies: 30
    Last Post: 10-08-2006, 02:27 PM
  4. SP2 - List of fixes
    By Mike in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-09-2004, 05:37 PM
  5. Why Does My New Machine Reboot Randomly?
    By lockie in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 19-01-2003, 05:09 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources