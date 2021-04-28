I received three pop-ups from this app which I certainly do not recall installing. Apparently, it was downloaded last Sunday.
Looking at the web I obtained very conflicting opinions, from 'do not trust' to 'here's how it works'. Apparently, it was bought
earlier this century by Microsoft. Despite some rather encouraging links, I decided to uninstall, because essentially, I do not trust
anything that appears, like this one has, by stealth.
Doing a search, I note that wainuitech has Eset Endpoint Protection, so if I need something like that, then I will choose the Eset one.
