I have a small coin collection comprising of coins mainly with the Queen's likeness so I did not notice the difference between her likeness to that of previous monarchs.
Have a look at a coin with the Queen's likeness. She is facing to the right. But if you look at the likeness of King George VI, her father and predecessor, on a coin you will notice that he is facing to the left.
Although I do not know why, successive sovereigns face the opposite way to their predecessor. A useless piece of information but one that I thought you might find interesting.
