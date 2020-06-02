Results 1 to 4 of 4
    Roscoe
    Do you have a coin collection? An interesting fact.

    I have a small coin collection comprising of coins mainly with the Queen's likeness so I did not notice the difference between her likeness to that of previous monarchs.

    Have a look at a coin with the Queen's likeness. She is facing to the right. But if you look at the likeness of King George VI, her father and predecessor, on a coin you will notice that he is facing to the left.

    Although I do not know why, successive sovereigns face the opposite way to their predecessor. A useless piece of information but one that I thought you might find interesting.
    the_bogan
    Re: Do you have a coin collection? An interesting fact.

    Useless random thought. How do you know the coins are also sometimes printed upside down?
    Roscoe
    Re: Do you have a coin collection? An interesting fact.

    Useless random thought. How do you know the coins are also sometimes printed upside down?
    You're right. How can you tell?

    And to correct you - coins are minted not printed.

    And were you aware? Our 10c, 20c and 50c are minted at the Royal Canadian Mint and the $1 and $2 coins are minted in the UK.
    the_bogan
    Re: Do you have a coin collection? An interesting fact.

    I can't recall if it was the old 20 cent pieces before they resized them, but I recall the vending machine at work for a while used to accept them and think they were the new $2 coins
