If you were at school in the 50s you will remember the visit of the then new Queen and Prince Philip in late 1953, early 1954. It was the first visit to NZ of a reigning monarch.
School children were given a medal with red and blue ribbons to mark the occasion.
The obverse of the medal had a likeness of the Queen wearing a crown and the reverse with the words "Elizabeth II Royal Visit 1953-54" and the NZ coat of arms.
The reason I mention this is because I was curious as to how much it might be worth and I was quite surprised to find that it could yield $80.
Alright. It's not a lot of money. But there would have been thousands minted so I did not think that it would be worth very much which is why I was astonished at its worth.
So if you were at school when the Queen made her first visit to NZ you would have received a medal. I wonder how many people, like me, still have theirs nearly 70 years afterwards?
