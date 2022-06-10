There has been a little bit of talk about taking the money bearing the Queen's likeness out of circulation in favour of new money with King Charles' likeness. But why? I do not know if that has happened before but I do know that when King George VI died the money - coins in particular - were not removed from circulation and were around for quite a few years after his death and no-one objected. Besides, I have seen (on the news?) pictures of thousands of new notes with the Queen's likeness, waiting to be issued. We just cant afford to throw that all away. But why? It would be just an extravagant waste. So I am looking forward to seeing the new likeness. I'm certain that NZ Post will issue commemorative coins when the new ones are issued. I'll purchase a set.
