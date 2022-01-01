Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 08:17 PM #1
    B.M.
    B.M. is online now
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Mount Maunganui
    Posts
    8,414

    Talking I don't believe it.

    HERE

    "Out of the locations monitored for the last 120 years, Lyttelton had seen the highest long-term trend in relative sea-level rise, at 2.24mm/year."


    And some give this crap credence.
    Last edited by B.M.; Today at 08:25 PM.
    Global Warming is Mann made.

    Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
    .
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources