Yesterday 13 Sept all was fine. After Win 11 started downloading (not at my choice) I paused updates for 7 days, shut down and did a System Rest ore (fortunately I had created a new point 13 Sept) This morning, after 2 Msoft updates (NET Framework and Cum update for Win 10 21H2) Google Chrome will not open -either from shortcut or Start Menu. I logged on as Full Administrator but same result. When in Win Settings under Apps Google appears but the tab "Modify" is greyed out and only the Tab for Uninstall is available.
"Compatibility shows no options. I was on (64bit) v 105.0 5195.102 If I go down the Uninstall and redownload Google Chrome path will I lose my historical Gmail and Security settings including the dreaded 2 factor issue so I can use MS365 Outlook (pst)?
Guidance please
Thanks
Bookmarks