I imported a pair of rechargeable hearing aids from the Uk. They work very well except that if I sneeze, or chew something, they pop out of my ears. Recently one popped out and vanished, couldn't find it anywhere. Yesterday I did a load of washing, and when I was hanging out the clothes I found the missing hearing aid in the bucket. I left it in the sun all day, then charged it. Much to my surprise it still works. It has a charging port so the water, and suds would have got into it. Spin drying wouldn't have helped either. They cost me about $100 including freight. Local quote by "experts" started at $2000!
