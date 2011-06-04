I watch a rather interesting nature programme called Wild China and I found their description of what the animals were up to both intriguing and amusing.

They spoke about the fiddler crabs which shovel sand into their mouths using a hypnotic rhythm and a style that resembles that of a fiddler on a bow - hence the name and
also the Chinese horseshoe crabs where the female carries the male on her back and when the process is complete she lays her eggs.

It seems that they may have thought that saying, "when the mating is complete" may be a little unacceptable which is why they used that phrase.

I had to have a giggle as did SWMBO when I told her about it. I thought that you lot might have a laugh as well.