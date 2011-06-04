I watch a rather interesting nature programme called Wild China and I found their description of what the animals were up to both intriguing and amusing.
They spoke about the fiddler crabs which shovel sand into their mouths using a hypnotic rhythm and a style that resembles that of a fiddler on a bow - hence the name and
also the Chinese horseshoe crabs where the female carries the male on her back and when the process is complete she lays her eggs.
It seems that they may have thought that saying, "when the mating is complete" may be a little unacceptable which is why they used that phrase.
I had to have a giggle as did SWMBO when I told her about it. I thought that you lot might have a laugh as well.
