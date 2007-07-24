Results 1 to 4 of 4
    DeSade
    Microsoft 365 expert needed

    I am trying to help out a friend who is not technical and did something stupid.
    He had a friend set up MS 365 and a domain redirect for him but he found this too hard to use so he deleted 365 from his computer.
    The friend that set it up took offence to this and will not answer messages to sort it out.

    Trouble is the redirect is still active so emails sent to the domain are bouncing with a 5033 Valid RCPT command must precede DATA.

    I would like to help him remove the redirect from the domain but I don't know where to start.
    Can anyone assist please?
    The Internet moves in mysterious ways.
    chiefnz
    Re: Microsoft 365 expert needed

    That error has to do with SMTP Authentication?

    Check that he is using the correct authentication details (username/password and correct SMTP server address)

    For the re-direct....

    Where are the email servers hosted i.e. the actual service provider for the email and then the provider these emails are being re-directed to.

    I assume it's something like...

    Domain 1 email redirected to Domain 2 email (M365 hosted domain)???

    I am also going to assume you're not referring to an email forward based on the 5033 error.

    You may want to look at the DNS records for email - it's possible (the friend) added an invalid address to the mail related DNS records (usually a TXT, CNAME and MX record).
    If the emails are being re-directed to a M365 hosted email then these records will need to be updated with the Std DNS entries for the original domain...

    Can't give you a definitive answer until we have details on how the emails are being re-directed as well as source and destination for the emails i.e. the original one and where its been re-directed to.

    Paul.Cov
    Re: Microsoft 365 expert needed

    Step 1: Get a better friend, one who isn't as emotive and sulky and can behave like an adult.
    DeSade
    Re: Microsoft 365 expert needed

    I suggested the same to my friend Paul
    This is resolved now, thank you for the help guys.
    The Internet moves in mysterious ways.
