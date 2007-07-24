I am trying to help out a friend who is not technical and did something stupid.
He had a friend set up MS 365 and a domain redirect for him but he found this too hard to use so he deleted 365 from his computer.
The friend that set it up took offence to this and will not answer messages to sort it out.
Trouble is the redirect is still active so emails sent to the domain are bouncing with a 5033 Valid RCPT command must precede DATA.
I would like to help him remove the redirect from the domain but I don't know where to start.
Can anyone assist please?
