Thread: Ooops, J.A.T.

  1. Today, 05:52 PM #1
    kenj
    Default Ooops, J.A.T.

    Stands for "Just Another Tax"

    https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/129...r-on-kiwisaver

    Ken
  3. Today, 06:16 PM #2
    zqwerty
    Default Re: Ooops, J.A.T.

    Labour may be bad but national will be even worse for the majority of lower income workers.
