This is an interesting vision of a possible future strategy.
A Nobel-Winning Economist Goes to Burning Man
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/05/u...economist.html
"“I think I have some of the same anxieties, but I’m coming to the view that it’s the market which is the danger, not the city,” Mr. Romer said.
“I’m afraid economists have really been serious contributors to this problem. This whole ideology of ‘government is bad, government is the problem’ has I think provided cover for rich people and rich firms to take advantage of things for their selfish benefit.”"
You really need to read the whole screed before forming an opinion, as it is quite wide ranging and hard to grasp in one scan.
