Major sea-level rise caused by melting of Greenland ice cap is now inevitable
https://www.theguardian.com/environm...e-27cm-climate
Major sea-level rise caused by melting of Greenland ice cap is now inevitable
https://www.theguardian.com/environm...e-27cm-climate
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
Have you tried rebooting it?
Buy a house close to the sea they said, great beach and sea views Maybe not quite the expected lapping at the back door.
Yeah sorry posted in the wrong forum, maybe mods could change it to Chat.
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
Bookmarks