This is more a I'll just post here because I haven't found an answer browsing so want to gather my thoughts.
I have a laptop where the hard drive is close to failing, so windows refused to work. I obtained a USB stick which I had first had a 32bit version of Ubuntu, which I managed to install on the laptop to an external hard drive and run successfully.
I then decided I needed a 64 bit system. I downloaded the latest ubuntu, couldn't get it to install. it just hangs (left it running for 11 hours, so assumed it wasn't just a long delay)
That didn't work, so I tried the Mint MATE. similar thing.
I haven't got the tools to get the laptop open and disconnect the failing hard drive. Do you think that could be the issue? Previously the laptop (Del Latitude E6530 with 8GB ram, I5-230) was running win 10 pro no issues.
