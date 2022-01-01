Do you remember learning about the Magna Carta in history when you were at school? Perhaps you remember article 39:
No free man shall be seized or imprisoned, or stripped of his rights or possessions, or outlawed or exiled, or deprived of his standing in any other way except by the lawful judgement of his equals or by the law of the land.
This meant that the law stood above the will of the king. and these same provisions would be used to argue that power was exercised with the consent of the people not in spite of them. What the charter says remains relevant to this very day because it goes to the heart of the relationship between citizen and state.
This was written at a time when the king's word was law and you disobeyed the monarch at your peril. Thankfully today, no doubt because of article 39, what we refer to as democracy, holds sway.
I just thought that, in these days, you might find that relevant.
