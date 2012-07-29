Bought this monitor just over a year old and it has developed this annoying intermittent no display issue:
1. It does not 'wake' up from 'sleep' after my computer is on 'sleep'. need to perform a hard reset of my PC; sometimes, it needs to hard reset my PC for 2~3 times just to wake up the monitor.
2. On many occasions, it doesn't even display anything at all when I start up my computer, got to repeat the starting process 2~3 times...
3. Sometimes, it's 'dead' , no display at all, even after restarting ... I had to unplug the power cord from the wall outlet and waited a a few minutes before I reconnect it, it then works ... annoying ...
Most annoying part is, as it is INTERMITTENT, no one knows when it's going to fail ... it may be a week or two, days, sometimes, 2~3 times within one day...
I sent it back to Computer Lounge two days ago and when I rang them earlier this morning, I was told that it is still on their bench testing it as they can't recreate the problems mentioned.
Googled and found that it's quite a common issue among Dell monitors ... annoying .....
Don't how long am I going to leave it on their bench .... ????
What are your views, suggestions, technically wise people in this forum?
