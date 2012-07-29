Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 10:41 AM #1
    bk T
    bk T is offline
    Member bk T's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    6,463

    Default Dell UltraSharp U2520D monitor issues

    Bought this monitor just over a year old and it has developed this annoying intermittent no display issue:

    1. It does not 'wake' up from 'sleep' after my computer is on 'sleep'. need to perform a hard reset of my PC; sometimes, it needs to hard reset my PC for 2~3 times just to wake up the monitor.
    2. On many occasions, it doesn't even display anything at all when I start up my computer, got to repeat the starting process 2~3 times...
    3. Sometimes, it's 'dead' , no display at all, even after restarting ... I had to unplug the power cord from the wall outlet and waited a a few minutes before I reconnect it, it then works ... annoying ...

    Most annoying part is, as it is INTERMITTENT, no one knows when it's going to fail ... it may be a week or two, days, sometimes, 2~3 times within one day...

    I sent it back to Computer Lounge two days ago and when I rang them earlier this morning, I was told that it is still on their bench testing it as they can't recreate the problems mentioned.

    Googled and found that it's quite a common issue among Dell monitors ... annoying .....

    Don't how long am I going to leave it on their bench .... ????

    What are your views, suggestions, technically wise people in this forum?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:31 AM #2
    bevy121
    bevy121 is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Posts
    1,986

    Default Re: Dell UltraSharp U2520D monitor issues

    2 things are suggested by Google

    1 Reset the Monitor Energy Settings

    2 Disable the Monitor Sleep Mode

    You may have tried these already , but if not, here's the link

    https://geekermag.com/fix-dell-monit...up-from-sleep/
    CCleaner

    Hijack This
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:49 AM #3
    bk T
    bk T is offline
    Member bk T's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    6,463

    Default Re: Dell UltraSharp U2520D monitor issues

    Thanks, bevy121.

    The monitor is now with Computer Lounge. It is sitting on their bench for testing .... they are hoping to recreate the problem but God knows when is it going to happen!

    If they can't identify the problem, and they won't replace it with a new one, I will have to take it back and try the trick in your link.

    I thought they know what the problem is and have got a solution (since it's a 'known' issue) but apparently, no.

    Computer Lounge has got a good reputation in after sales service, but I can't see it ...

    First time having to contact their after sales service dept.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Dell laptop wifi issues`
    By globe in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 29-07-2012, 11:59 PM
  2. Dell Monitor
    By bk T in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 24-04-2012, 04:09 PM
  3. Dell Monitor Details - E 515 FPb
    By sarum in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-01-2010, 04:27 PM
  4. dell lcd monitor
    By drcspy in forum PressF1
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 24-07-2008, 01:35 PM
  5. Dell Monitor
    By JJJJJ in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-04-2007, 04:25 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources