Marcel and Sandra Hannon had just built their dream Waikato home in 2018 but were left shivering through a cold winter with limited heating.
The problem was an off-grid power system the Hannons paid more than $40,000 for but which generated barely any electricity, he says.
Marcel accuses installation company LZ Lighting's owner Liberio Riosa of buying "rubbish" wind turbines from a Chinese website and installing them at his home near Cambridge for a premium price.
Designed to produce up to 1000 watts per hour each, the turbines instead maxed out at around 250 watts in high winds, Marcel claims.
Riosa told the Herald he could not comment. But a Disputes Tribunal hearing has ordered Riosa to pay $30,000 for the failed products, while the Sustainable Energy Association of NZ has confirmed it "terminated" Riosa's membership.
The Hannons' troubles started when LZ Lighting installed the wind turbines on their property in 2018, yet it took until February this year before they won their Disputes Tribunal ruling against the company.
In the months since, LZ Lighting has failed to pay the $30,000 in compensation.
Owner Riosa continues to advertise the sale of similar wind turbines and solar panels through another company he operates called Dynamic Energy.
Marcel says he and his wife decided to buy an off-grid electricity set-up for their new-build home on the family's "windy" farm, near Cambridge, because - at their remote location - its pricing was similar to the main power grid's connection fee.
But immediately after the turbines were installed, they failed to work efficiently, Marcel says.
Engineer Paul Botha from Roaring40s Wind Power, who consults on large wind farms, told Marcel that based on his calculations the turbines would likely produce only a quarter of the claimed 1000 watts per hour output.
That was because the ability of the turbines' "sails" to catch wind was so poor, Botha said.
He also noted a safety risk because the turbines were rusting just two years after installation.
The Hannons ultimately paid $42,646.81 of the $53,308.51 quoted by LZ Lighting, after refusing to make a final payment when they discovered the turbines didn't work.
Disputes Tribunal referee Sara Grayson backed Marcel's claims, finding Riosa engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct by selling turbines that did not work as advertised.
She ordered Riosa to pay the Hannons the maximum compensation amount possible in the Disputes Tribunal of $30,000.
