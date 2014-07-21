Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:19 PM #1
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    6,936

    Default You'll all be back on Firefox Soon

    https://www.theverge.com/2022/6/10/2...v3-web-request

    Goodbye to Chrome.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:41 PM #2
    psycik
    psycik is online now
    Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Location
    Lower Hutt, NZ
    Posts
    870

    Default Re: You'll all be back on Firefox Soon

    been on edge for the past year. No google, I prefer that. And I tried FF before using edge and it died on me in about my first hour. Uninstalled it that day.
    Interests: PVRs, HTPCs, Apple IOS, Apple TV, Media Players, C#, Printing
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Firefox 30 brings back easy access to Bookmarks
    By Digby in forum PressF1
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 21-07-2014, 06:46 PM
  2. How to get back "Quit\Close Tabs" warning in Firefox 5?
    By Agent_24 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 14-08-2011, 03:01 PM
  3. Firefox Climbs All Over IE's Back-Front-Sides
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-12-2008, 11:26 AM
  4. Revert back to Firefox 2
    By zahmad in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 20-11-2008, 12:39 PM
  5. Firefox extremely slow going back a page
    By alphazulusixeightniner in forum PressF1
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 19-09-2004, 02:26 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources