https://www.theverge.com/2022/6/10/2...v3-web-request
Goodbye to Chrome.
https://www.theverge.com/2022/6/10/2...v3-web-request
Goodbye to Chrome.
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
been on edge for the past year. No google, I prefer that. And I tried FF before using edge and it died on me in about my first hour. Uninstalled it that day.
Interests: PVRs, HTPCs, Apple IOS, Apple TV, Media Players, C#, Printing
Bookmarks