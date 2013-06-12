Thread: Grrrrrr

Global Warming is Mann made.
Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
Bloody good job by the police, maybe the little pricks might think twice next time.
Edited: love the comments at the end of that article as well
Having had a car stolen and abandoned in the past, I can say with certainty it's a very big issue for the victim...
Broken windows
Broken steering lock
Broken steering column switches from the steering column being physically booted off its mounting to the dashboard
Damaged panelling
Broken front grille
Damaged hood and also panel beneath the grille from towies who just assumed it was a write off and that they could be cowboys towing it.
Stolen tools
Stolen battery
Rip off insurance who took money based on one value, but would only pay out on a lower value
Weeks of inconvenience without the car and the costs of repairs, paint, etc.
And all because some undisciplined turds didn't want to catch a bus.
