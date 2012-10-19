Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Default Is the pendulum swinging to the (centre) right?

    Yesterday I attended an Auckland function for the Indian community to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their Independence.

    There were the usual self serving / self congratulating thinly disguised political-speeches-that-weren't-political-speeches by about 3 cabinet ministers, and the appalling Phil Goff. Sir Anand (ex Governor General) and a handful of Labour back benchers were also on hand to dish out the usual awards and citations.

    The only speaker to steer clear of the afore-mentioned Figjam** group (see below) speak was National's Christopher Luxon. He was the only speaker to read his audience.

    He was the only one to speak to the history of the Indian independence, the resilience of their nation and its people, and offering the hand of inclusiveness and welcome to this Kiwi society.

    Luxon's speech was the one listened to in respectful silence, the one acknowledged by the loudest and sustained applause. Shaping up to be a worthy leader and who knows, a next PM

    ** Figjam For those who don't know ... F (insert appropriate expletive) I'm Good Just Ask Me
    I have very high hopes that seriousness is a reversible condition.

    Dr Lester Levy

    I've studied deeply in the philosophies and religions, but cheerfulness kept breaking through.

    Leonard Cohen
    Default Re: Is the pendulum swinging to the (centre) right?

    The sooner these commies go into opposition the better. God may we never have four year terms. The commie leader had an unusual mandate under our stupid political system, voted in by stupendous amounts of brainless idiots all she had to do was sort out housing. Did nothing commie b.
    Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.

    Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
    Default Re: Is the pendulum swinging to the (centre) right?

    Quote Originally Posted by prefect View Post
    God may we never have four year terms
    Agreed. If a new Guvvmint can't prove itself in 3 years after sitting in opposition scheming, then they don't deserve a 4th year. If they prove themselves worthy then they'll get another 3 anyways.
