Yesterday I attended an Auckland function for the Indian community to celebrate the 75th anniversary of their Independence.
There were the usual self serving / self congratulating thinly disguised political-speeches-that-weren't-political-speeches by about 3 cabinet ministers, and the appalling Phil Goff. Sir Anand (ex Governor General) and a handful of Labour back benchers were also on hand to dish out the usual awards and citations.
The only speaker to steer clear of the afore-mentioned Figjam** group (see below) speak was National's Christopher Luxon. He was the only speaker to read his audience.
He was the only one to speak to the history of the Indian independence, the resilience of their nation and its people, and offering the hand of inclusiveness and welcome to this Kiwi society.
Luxon's speech was the one listened to in respectful silence, the one acknowledged by the loudest and sustained applause. Shaping up to be a worthy leader and who knows, a next PM
** Figjam For those who don't know ... F (insert appropriate expletive) I'm Good Just Ask Me
