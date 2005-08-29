I have an HP Stream 11 Pro G3 notebook which needs the BIOS updating. It goes into a heavy sleep instead of powering off, and will not wake up until the battery is flattened, it will then restart when plugged in. I have experienced this problem with other HP's and an updated BIOS has cured it. This HP originally had W10 installed, but has been on Linux for some time now. The Update files are in Windows format .exe, is there a way of activating the file, or do I have to install W10 to do the deed? Its not much trouble as I won't need to set the Windows up, and I have a backup of the Linux.
