Hi all, realise this isn't really a computer based question but I know there are a lot of very knowledgeable people around here.
We have an older security camera system with 6 wired camera's that I'd like to upgrade. The newer systems seam to be wireless with batteries that need to be replaced regularly.
I was thinking of using the existing in ceiling wiring to carry power to the camera's, currently there are a couple of wires to each camera, video and what must be power. I could set up a power hub at the monitor end to distribute power to each camera to eliminate the need for batteries.
Is this an ok idea? Sort of sounds right to my pea brain but I may have missed something!
Suitable - affordable security camera and recorder? What are your thoughts and recommendations???
Cheers Dave
