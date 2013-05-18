Staff and members of Kawerau Fitness - KFit - are thrilled to announce a grant of $10,000 from NZCT for new gym equipment.
"We sought funding from NZCT in order to provide the safest possible equipment to our community," says Kawerau Fitness Community Trust chairman Zachan Herewini.
"After years of use, our equipment has started to deteriorate to the point where it was no longer of an adequate standard, so we decided to prioritise the replacement of this gear as a health and safety issue for our members.
"Much of our current equipment is over ten years old.
Cant see how the Kawarau Boys and Girls would wear out a set of weights in 10 years?
I think its for more Mirrors.
