Gleaned from a post on FB:
1. The space between your eyeballs is a glabella.
2. The way it smells after rain in called petrichor.
3. The plastic or metallic coating at the end of your shoelace is called an aglet.
4. The rumbling of your stomach is called a wamble.
5. The cry of a newly born baby is called a vagitus.
6. The prongs on a fork are called tines.
7. The sheen or light you see when you close your eyes is called a phosphenes.
8. The tiny table of plastic placed in the centre of a pizza box is called a box tent.
9. The day after tomorrow is called overmorrow.
10. Your tiny toe or finger is called a minimus.
11. The wire cage that holds the cork in a bottle of champagne is called an agraffe.
12. The "na na na" and "la la la" which don't have any meaning in a song are called vocables.
13. When you combine an exclamation mark with a question mark (like this: !?) it is referred to as an interrobang.
14. The space between your nostrils is called columella nasi.
15. The armholes in clothes, where the sleeves are sewn, is called armscye.
16. The condition of finding it hard to get out of bed in the morning is called dysania.
17. Illegible hand-writing is called griffonage.
18. The dot over an "i" or a "j" is called a tittle.
19. That utterly sick feeling after eating or drinking to much is called crapulence.
20. The metallic device used to measure your feet at the shoe shop is called a Bannock device.
How many of the above did you know? I only knew number 6 about the fork.
Okay, so it's useless information but I was quite certain that you would find it interesting.
