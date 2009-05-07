Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Thumbs down Has anybody here had any GOOD experiences with the diabolical K***y vacuums?

    Elderly sister passed away recently, and I inherited a K***y Sentria Vacuum ... I was anticipating some carpet shampoo work at my place and I knew her machine had a shampoo attachment so I got in first and nabbed it.

    What a comedy of errors this is proving to be!

    This machine comes with a 55 page handling manual, it's virtually impossible to just plug it in and use it. That should be a warning in itself not to even contemplate acquiring a machine with a 55 page handling manual! It's taken me 3 hours so far just to work out the basics and I still haven't got as far as the shampooing bit I wanted. I must add I'm reasonably competent around machinery (previous aircrew etc), and deciphering the confusing east Asian instructions, but the operating procedures for this infernal invention defies most logic.

    Most of this I can live with and accept my mind set is challenged. I'll eventually figure it out and get the job done. Who knows? I may eventually come to treasure it as the most useful and loving machine invented. Hang on while I shoo away the Captain Cookers cavorting around my roof top as I type this.

    But what gets me is this:

    This system, with all its gadgets cost a whopping almost $4,700 around 7 years ago. Marketed door to door, the sales people seem to concentrate on selling to elderly, confused, and lonely elderly people. Think my (then) 80 yo sister living alone.

    The sales person must have been in seventh heaven having earned a massive commission there. Yes, the door to door sales conventions were followed, and the cancellation procedures explained and signed off as having been explained.

    But this highlights the vulnerability of the elderly and the sometime unscrupulous tactics of some door to door sales companies. This particular item was classic oversell. My sister had bought just about every attachment there was available, most of which is still in its original packaging, unused. Needless to say, had I or other family members been aware of it, someone would have blown the whistle and cancelled the transaction. My sister was only capable of nothing more than switching the machine on, let alone using any of the upsell gadgets.

    So back to the task in hand. I'm sure to get it figured out eventually. But here's my lasting thought ... there are unscrupulous operators out there. Take care of your elderly.

    Default Re: Has anybody here had any GOOD experiences with the diabolical K***y vacuums?

    We have vending trucks in CHCH which drive around the poorer areas giving what seems like favourable credit terms to poor people for items like vacuum cleaners etc, it's a big rip off.

    Plenty on Google about your sister's vacuum:

    https://www.google.com/search?tbm=vi...Sentria+Vacuum
    Default Re: Has anybody here had any GOOD experiences with the diabolical K***y vacuums?

    Quote Originally Posted by zqwerty

    Plenty on Google about your sister's vacuum:
    Thanks zqwerty, just a quick look seems as though it may be easier to follow than the aforementioned 55 pages and I'll give it a go. Just a train of thought, in my line of work I sometimes come across Dr Ayesha Verall, I may be able to rase this and similar issues with her. At least it'll spread the message that our seniors need protection.
