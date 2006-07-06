One of my PCs I have decided to use as a media source attached to a Sony Bravia 55x9000h TV. The PC is an Asus P67 Sabertooth with a Gigabyte Windsong GTX970 GPU. I have attached an external drive containing music videos via an HDMI cable.
My problem is that when playing a video clip I get a sound loss for about a second. This happens about 50 seconds to a minute after the start and continues to happen every 50 - 60 seconds thereafter. If I attach the PC to my Samsung monitor to be used as a PC and run the same clips, I have no sound loss.
It seems that there is a problem of the PC talking to the TV but I have no idea about how to begin to try and fix this problem. Has anyone come across this problem and has been able to fix it?
