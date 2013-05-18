Just got a phone call from my sister in Sydney to tell me that one of our childhood friends from Zambia, 60 years ago has been murdered.
https://www.iol.co.za/mercury/news/m...e-7fb8d7e3181e
She lived over the road from us.
Interestingly enough their next door neighbours had a son, Edmund Glazer, we used to play with who died on one of the planes from 911, seems like unusual bad luck really, 2 people dying from illegal outside influences who had childhoods so close to each other.
http://www.legacy.com/sept11/Story.a...ID=91798&psl=1
Bookmarks