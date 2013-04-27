Did you see the article on the One news about the beautifully illustrated book concerning maori legends? It really did look like something. But it's not something I would buy. Not that I have anything against maori and their legends, but that's maori culture - not my culture. I would rather see a book on New Zealand European culture. That's my interest. I note with passing interest the maori stories but they don't mean all that much to me. I am more interested in stories from my own culture, not somebody elses.
They finished off their article by saying, "Every home should have one," referring to the book. But why? Surely they should have said that "Every maori home should have one." Why should Europeans want or need to have a book of maori legends? It might be a passing interest but I don't think they would want to pay something like at least $50 for a book on someone elses culture. I'm vaguely interested but a cursory look is all I would give it.
So I think that whoever wrote that story is a maori or a maori sympathiser who is taking for granted that everyone thinks as he does and has the misguided idea that everybody should be interested in maori culture and at least interested enough to buy his book. You would think that having free advertising on One news (advertising that he simply cannot buy) would be sufficient, but just because he has an interest in maori culture does not mean that everyone else is interested.
