Our house is L Shaped. Worse, the existing heat pump is in far corner of lounge, blocked by dining wall never mind the hall way bend as well. So the other day 8 degrees outside.
Heat pump on 22.
Dining room, not bad - 18.
Bedrooms, offices hall 10.
Yes a ducted system would be nice but out of our reach.
So I investigated. Rather confusing on HB Regional Council website, it all goes on about VTR funding for replacing open fires or non-compliant heating.
We are doing neither.
But in the actual form there (also confusing cause there is 2 versions, and just seem to have funding categories different way round to each other) it says you can still get funding, just a higher interest rate when replacing nothing.
So off to get quotes as it asks...
Main crowd that does this sort of thing: Brightr (One Smart Energy) went back and forth in email for a while then rang. To then say We don't put them in hallways and hung up.
Right, whatever. Why ring then.
Second one quoted me immediately on reply to my query, without visiting. With attached forms inc a direct debit form.
Made out to council, but still, getting ahead a bit there?
We insisted he come round, and he did but wasn't much interested in looking around, oh thats a sparky issue, oh that doesn't matter, oh...whatever...
And quoted a small power unit.
NUmber 3 came, and looked at things, measured things, ignored my suggestion of where to put outdoor unit and suggested on top of wee raised garden bit by house, on top of my rather big healthy shrub. Which is a further away spot from the indoor unit position anyway.
And quoted an utterly outrageous price, and despite knowing we wanted to go via the funding, asked for 50% up front.
Number 4 guy was went right round entire house, inside and outside, measured, looked in cupboards, under house etc, made suggestions, asked questions, and did the best quote of the lot, and good outdoor position etc.
Gave my brother a quote with WINZ Approved Supplier number and when we said we'd rather not do that, would prefer council loan, sent through the forms with it all semi completed correctly and said leave it with them, they'll get back to us with COuncil approval (or not).
https://tinyurl.com/yhprz3u2
Rather good Google reviews.
And a quite interesting Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/aircontrolhb
I had to view that via my brothers account, but even the public bit shows a interesting job they did.
I approve of their animal pics too...LOL.
What was interesting is there are very councils now doing this funding stuff.
Auckland was...but over charged interest by mistake, and apologized, refunding those who needed refunding and then....decided to cancel the entire thing.
Note: It's not quite the same thing as the Warmer Homes thing.Thats a different funding which also made it somewhat confusing.Until I figured that out.
Lucky, cause we wouldn't qualify otherwise and the only other options were get a personal loan or use some dodgy QCard or other 3rd party finance.
