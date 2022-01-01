A friend of mine sent me the following. I heartily agree and I'm certain that there will be those on this forum who will concur:
Why don't the 99% of us who aren't offended by everything stop catering to the 1% who are.
What do you think?
A friend of mine sent me the following. I heartily agree and I'm certain that there will be those on this forum who will concur:
Why don't the 99% of us who aren't offended by everything stop catering to the 1% who are.
What do you think?
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
Bookmarks