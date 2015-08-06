I have a problem with IMAP on Outlook.
It was working fine but now I am getting send and receive errors and nothing I have tried is working.
This is the send/receive error
This is the error from Test Account Settings
After some googling I disabled the ESET plugin for Outlook but that did not resolve the issue.
Nothing has been changed from my end, it just stopped working.
Its worth noting that the webmail is still sending and receiving without issue.
Even with this confirmation I had the mail server rebooted as well but still no fix.
Help is appreciated.
