Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:27 PM #1
    CoCoro
    CoCoro is online now
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2022
    Posts
    1

    Default How to unblock drains by myself

    I got my drain blocked last two days ago. I didn't deal with yet, so what you guys suggest to do?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:30 PM #2
    CruelAngel
    CruelAngel is online now
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2022
    Posts
    3

    Default Re: How to unblock drains by myself

    It is a spread problem. The best thing you can do is to call a plumber. But there is not a big problem, so you really can unblock it by yourself. The only thing you need is a good article about that. I found a good Plumbing service when I lived in Sydney. Here is the article you are looking for https://majesticplumbingservices.com.au/blocked-drains/ . I really liked that service because they hire only professional high-qualified plumbers, so they took part in developing their website and writing a lot of useful articles, so you can become a good plumber by yourself, just reading some of their articles.
    Wish it would be useful for you! Have a good day!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. How to unblock router UDP port? (Tomato on Dynalink)
    By Strommer in forum PressF1
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 29-06-2012, 03:42 PM
  2. Unblock command prompt?
    By dan@pcworld in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 29-06-2006, 09:36 AM
  3. Down and dirty in drains
    By Laura in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 30-08-2005, 08:12 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources