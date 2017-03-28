Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Facebook Scam.

  Today, 04:15 PM
    Roscoe
    I received a FB message purportedly from my cousin saying that she had information as to how I could receive a payment of $100000 if I contacted this fellow supposedly from the UN. When I investigated the claim it said that to receive the payment I would have to deposit $2400 in an American bank account. SWMBO, who used to work for Westpac said that she recognised it as a scam.

    I sent an email to the Westpac fraud department so they could keep an eye out for it, but I thought that I should contact FB as well to advise them to keep a lookout for this scammer and to block him. What I would like to know is how to contact FB.

    Thanks for your assistance.
  Today, 04:45 PM
    Zippity
    Please tell me that you honestly didn't think the message was for real
