We used to live with a driveway alongside our section up to the house at the rear. There was a tecoma hedge between our section and the drive which I kept cut and did so for a few years. The owners of the drive never volunteered to cut the hedge except on their side but not the top. That was up to me. I never complained about cutting the hedge. It was just something I did to keep the section tidy.
We went for a 6 week overseas holiday and returned to find the hedge gone and a fence in it's place. I thought, that's good. I won't have to cut the hedge.
Shortly after we returned the young lad (would have been in his 20s) came down to see us and asked us if we would pay for half of the fence. We told him, "No. We were quite happy with the hedge. Besides, you should have asked us before you removed the hedge." (It seems his parents did not have the gumption to ask us themselves!)
We heard no more about it. They hardly ever spoke to us before this incident and so we were not surprised when they did not speak to us again.
