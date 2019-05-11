Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 11:34 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,808

    Default Pay for half of the cost of the fence? I don't think so.

    We used to live with a driveway alongside our section up to the house at the rear. There was a tecoma hedge between our section and the drive which I kept cut and did so for a few years. The owners of the drive never volunteered to cut the hedge except on their side but not the top. That was up to me. I never complained about cutting the hedge. It was just something I did to keep the section tidy.

    We went for a 6 week overseas holiday and returned to find the hedge gone and a fence in it's place. I thought, that's good. I won't have to cut the hedge.

    Shortly after we returned the young lad (would have been in his 20s) came down to see us and asked us if we would pay for half of the fence. We told him, "No. We were quite happy with the hedge. Besides, you should have asked us before you removed the hedge." (It seems his parents did not have the gumption to ask us themselves!)

    We heard no more about it. They hardly ever spoke to us before this incident and so we were not surprised when they did not speak to us again.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:23 PM #2
    prefect
    prefect is online now
    Its ok I am from Motueka. prefect's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Posts
    9,163

    Default Re: Pay for half of the cost of the fence? I don't think so.

    We had no fence at all between us and neigbs, the kids roamed wild, we had a volley ball net across it. Once we lit a bon fire on the border and had a big pissup.
    All was well until the house sold came home to see new neigbs making fence holes in the ground. This actually turned out all right as the new neighs were Christians who I have an extreme dislike for but they made the fence line about 1 m into their own property, put the flat (nice) section of the fence on my side and never asked for a cent.
    However the fence blew over in strong winds about 5 years ago the new again neigbs worked at ITM supplied the posts I supplied the cement and nails and we fixed it up using the same palings, cost bugger all.
    Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.

    Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:26 PM #3
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    4,082

    Default Re: Pay for half of the cost of the fence? I don't think so.

    Bit rude not asking first.

    But:
    https://www.consumer.org.nz/articles/fencing-law

    My neighbour, well someone there decided the raise the height of the lower bit. Except they just jumped the fence, took bits down and put up this utter abomination...I could build better than that! Mismatched heights, nails all over grass, bits not attached properly etc.

    I went and saw owner. Next thing there's a scary looking patched tattooed face guy examining it all. So I went and talked to him.

    He made comments about derogatory certain "useless" that were living there at the time, told me he is an actual builder, refused offers of help, materials and part of costs and ripped it all down and did a perfect job in 1/2 a day flat.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:01 PM #4
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,808

    Default Re: Pay for half of the cost of the fence? I don't think so.

    Quote Originally Posted by piroska View Post
    Bit rude not asking first.

    But:
    https://www.consumer.org.nz/articles/fencing-law
    Thank you for that, piroska. It said, "We had a fence, but my neighbour destroyed it. Now they want me to help pay for a new one. Do I have to?
    No. They were responsible for the damage and they have to pay."

    I thought that the hedge was like a fence. It was just over a metre tall. The neighbour destroyed it. They were responsible for the damage. So I don't see why I should have to pay. Perhaps they knew that and that was why they did not pursue it.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Fence
    By piroska in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 11-05-2019, 10:27 PM
  2. Bruce jumps the fence
    By Chris Keall in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 08-07-2007, 08:07 AM
  3. Bruce jumps the fence
    By Chris Keall in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-07-2007, 08:40 PM
  4. who pays for a fence at a house?50-50?
    By lance4k in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 35
    Last Post: 15-02-2007, 11:06 AM
  5. Half Life 2 - half baked???
    By chiefnz in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-12-2004, 02:37 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources