    Neil F
    Default What is Java needed for?

    This morning I got an alert advising a Java update was available so went to proceed.
    I got a note "we note you have not used Java in last 6 months -if not needed remove it."
    I ignored that and installed the update.
    I had always been under the seemingly mistaken belief that Java was just another basic essential for a Pc.

    Guidance please.
    I appreciate that responders will not know precise details of my installed applications.
    but this is the first time (in years) that I have received such note from Java (Oracle) about non usage

    thanks
    psycik
    Default Re: What is Java needed for?

    no java isn't all that essential any more. Unless you have a specific application that requires it, then it might be save to remove (or just disable for a period to see if anything breaks)
