This morning I got an alert advising a Java update was available so went to proceed.
I got a note "we note you have not used Java in last 6 months -if not needed remove it."
I ignored that and installed the update.
I had always been under the seemingly mistaken belief that Java was just another basic essential for a Pc.
Guidance please.
I appreciate that responders will not know precise details of my installed applications.
but this is the first time (in years) that I have received such note from Java (Oracle) about non usage
thanks
Bookmarks