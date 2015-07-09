https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lk9VHijQJnk
Looks like it starts on SOHO next month. Love those dragons.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lk9VHijQJnk
Looks like it starts on SOHO next month. Love those dragons.
It was actually my least favorite part of ASOIAF.
Targaryeans.....meh. Dragons, silly. Good special effects and the scene of it burning the wagons was good. But.
Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin said he was "apprehensive" to hand over his story for the upcoming prequel series, House of the Dragon.
"It can be traumatic," "Because sometimes their creative vision and your creative vision don't match, and you get the famous creative differences thing that leads to a lot of conflict.
I've read Fire and Blood and it was ....tedious.
Still I'll give it a go. See if it's better on screen.
Ex-pctek
I started watching GOT on and off when someone mentioned a hot blonde chick with dragons.
I'm as shallow as a puddle.
Bookmarks