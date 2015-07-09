Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 10:04 AM #1
    bellbird
    bellbird is online now
    Senior
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Christchurch
    Posts
    458

    Default HOUSE OF THE DRAGON - Games of Thrones Prequel

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lk9VHijQJnk

    Looks like it starts on SOHO next month. Love those dragons.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:17 AM #2
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    4,079

    Default Re: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON - Games of Thrones Prequel

    It was actually my least favorite part of ASOIAF.
    Targaryeans.....meh. Dragons, silly. Good special effects and the scene of it burning the wagons was good. But.



    Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin said he was "apprehensive" to hand over his story for the upcoming prequel series, House of the Dragon.
    "It can be  traumatic," "Because sometimes their creative vision and your creative vision don't match, and you get the famous creative differences thing  that leads to a lot of conflict.

    I've read Fire and Blood and it was ....tedious.
    Still I'll give it a go. See if it's better on screen.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:03 AM #3
    allblack
    allblack is online now
    Seasoned Member allblack's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    The 'Nui
    Posts
    2,035
    Send a message via MSN to allblack

    Default Re: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON - Games of Thrones Prequel

    I started watching GOT on and off when someone mentioned a hot blonde chick with dragons.

    I'm as shallow as a puddle.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. how to get Season 4 ep 1 of Game of Thrones
    By Tony in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 09-07-2015, 06:44 AM
  2. A Musical Titanic - Coldplay's Game of Thrones
    By WalOne in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 26-05-2015, 11:35 AM
  3. Game of Thrones too sexy for Prime
    By GameJunkie in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 23-08-2012, 10:50 AM
  4. Dragon
    By nedkelly in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 17-02-2010, 06:44 AM
  5. Dragon
    By Guerilla Surgeon in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 11-06-2007, 02:18 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources