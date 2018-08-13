Thread: Time flies!

NZ City is my homepage on my appliances. They have a section called "Today in History" This bring up memories of times past for us.
Today it is about the Mt Eden prison riots in 1965 where they set the prison on fire and took warders hostage. The event lasted a couple of days before they gave it up.
SWMBO and I were on our way home to Napier after a family gathering in Auckland. As usual in those days, we were going onto the motorway at Khyber Pass but stopped to see the action.
57 years ago today. Time flies!
These flashbacks are nice. Memories of walking the Harbour Bridge with Mum and pushing my kid sister in her pushchair. And lots more.
What are your way back memories?
Ken
