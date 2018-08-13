Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Time flies!

  1. Today, 08:09 AM #1
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    6,261

    Default Time flies!

    NZ City is my homepage on my appliances. They have a section called "Today in History" This bring up memories of times past for us.

    Today it is about the Mt Eden prison riots in 1965 where they set the prison on fire and took warders hostage. The event lasted a couple of days before they gave it up.

    SWMBO and I were on our way home to Napier after a family gathering in Auckland. As usual in those days, we were going onto the motorway at Khyber Pass but stopped to see the action.

    57 years ago today. Time flies!

    These flashbacks are nice. Memories of walking the Harbour Bridge with Mum and pushing my kid sister in her pushchair. And lots more.

    What are your way back memories?

    Ken
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:33 AM #2
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    With Kim-Jong-Mum
    Posts
    4,077

    Default Re: Time flies!

    Riding around with dog on back carrier of bike, sneaking into the speedway from the beach, in and around the motorcamp, the beaches (each end), camping with my dad as he went on work jobs, Manapouri we had the place to ourselves as it was going to be underwater after the damn went up........collecting wetas in jars for his lifecycle study, etc....
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:35 AM #3
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    6,900

    Default Re: Time flies!

    It's actually "time flees".

    I remember how cheap everything was when I was young, 6 pence for a king size coke and 6 pence for a bag of potato crisps.

    2/6d for a gallon of petrol.

    We went on lots of long distance holidays to South Africa, Durban, Margate, Capetown plus game parks, waterfalls and caves because the petrol was so cheap.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Rugby: Is it time to blow full time on the All Black haka?
    By Zippity in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 13-08-2018, 08:42 AM
  2. Flies - to remove, or not to remove ?
    By Misty in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 10-09-2016, 09:58 PM
  3. An aeroplane that flies like a bird
    By Zippity in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 12-08-2011, 08:31 PM
  4. Keeping flies off my LCD
    By Shortcircuit in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 30
    Last Post: 10-05-2005, 05:50 PM
  5. Off Topic. How to deter Sth. Is. Sand Flies?
    By Peter in forum PressF1
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 10-11-2004, 04:08 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources