  Today, 03:54 PM #1
    Default upgrade to w10 pro for a price

    The latest updates which I haven't downloaded yet, has the Title included with upgrades.

    Is it worth the $$$ to do this?.

    lurking.
  Today, 04:01 PM #2
    Default Re: upgrade to w10 pro for a price

    I assume you're running Home Edition...

    It really depends, if you don't require "Advanced" features like RDP etc then there is no need to upgrade to a higher version.

    Personally, I steer away from Home Editions, they tend to be the most invasive versions, because this edition is "targetted" at "The average user who just wants things to work" of course this means Microsoft will add and/or enable every possible form of data mining "feature" they can think of...

