Thread: Petrol

How much is yours today?
91 here is (cheapest) $3.02. CLosest one is $3.22 but they always been rip off.
Ex-pctek
In about 1972 I remember in Timaru paying 3 shillings (30 cents) per gallon! (about 6.6 cents/litre).
According to Gaspy Hamilton prices range from $2.826 to $3.139, useful app on my smartphone
Think I fluked it with the timing buying my electric car just before petrol prices went mad again, power is costing me 0.27c a kwh incl GST or approx $5 per 100km
I didn't buy it expecting to save the planet or to save money or anything I just wanted an electric car.
Depends. The cheapest 95 anywhere here is a 3rd-world Allied station on Petone foreshore that does about $3.08.
BP seems next cheapest around .25 and Shell, or whatever they're called now, is just ridiculous. Beyond me how those stations get any business. There's one in the Hutt that has 95 about $3.32, so I assume people that go there have a fuel card paid by an employer.
Can't go to Gull anymore since I need 95. None of them do it.
