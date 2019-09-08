Thread: Photos problem

For an unknown reason I can't get my Photos program to work in W10. It comes up as a black screen only, but I know the program is still there and the pictures folder is still there. What can I try to fix this?
Have you tried going to Settings -Apps and resetting the app there
Is it the inbuilt Windows photo Program or some other third Party Program -- More info needed.
