Thread: Photos problem

  Today, 12:19 PM #1
    Richard
    Dec 2004
    Whangarei
    Photos problem

    For an unknown reason I can't get my Photos program to work in W10. It comes up as a black screen only, but I know the program is still there and the pictures folder is still there. What can I try to fix this?
  Today, 12:47 PM #2
    CliveM
    Dec 2004
    Re: Photos problem

    Have you tried going to Settings -Apps and resetting the app there
  Today, 12:51 PM #3
    wainuitech
    Aug 2007
    Wellington
    Re: Photos problem

    Is it the inbuilt Windows photo Program or some other third Party Program -- More info needed.
