Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Frustrating

  1. Today, 06:27 PM #1
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    6,250

    Default Frustrating

    I showed an email to SWMBO this afternoon. It was a very legitimate looking email, complete with all the graphics about our car rego being due for payment. I passed my tablet to her and asked if she could pay it as I didn't have enough in my account. "No problem" sez she and looked at it and said for me to forward it to her and she would sort it out. I then asked her if she could check and tell me if she was worried that it might be spam. Nope, looks pretty genuine she said. I asked her to take a real close look again to see if it was spam. No, looks pretty good she says.

    Then I asked her who sent the email? ....... "I don't know" sez she. It's maryjohn14@xtra.**.** said I, don't you think that's a bit strange, coming from a govt. department?

    I have tried many times to show her what to look for but I think it goes in one ear and out the other. . As I am 5 years older than her and not in the best of health, I try to prepare her for looking after everything when I cark it

    Hopeless!!

    Ken
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:07 PM #2
    Bryan
    Bryan is online now
    Older by the minute
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Whitford
    Posts
    1,867

    Default Re: Frustrating

    Your are not alone there Ken.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:48 PM #3
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    29,024

    Default Re: Frustrating

    You have to be so careful these days, We got a few of those even more deceiving, when looking at where it came from even had the legitimate address (govt Department) The ONLY real thing that gave it away was the fact I know for a fact when our car rego's are actually due, you don't get reminders 5 moths beforehand. When looking a bit deeper under the covers, clicking on the link to renew was defiantly a govt address.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Very frustrating ADSL connection problem
    By miknz in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 01-06-2006, 08:10 AM
  2. Frustrating Printer Problem
    By johnnytrident in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 24-04-2006, 05:28 AM
  3. TCP/IP issue - very frustrating
    By nzsp in forum PressF1
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 04-03-2005, 02:55 PM
  4. XTRA frustrating
    By timmy5953 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 30
    Last Post: 15-01-2005, 07:59 PM
  5. Hard disk failing. Me frustrating.
    By Caesius in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 12-11-2003, 08:14 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources