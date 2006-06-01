Thread: Frustrating

I showed an email to SWMBO this afternoon. It was a very legitimate looking email, complete with all the graphics about our car rego being due for payment. I passed my tablet to her and asked if she could pay it as I didn't have enough in my account. "No problem" sez she and looked at it and said for me to forward it to her and she would sort it out. I then asked her if she could check and tell me if she was worried that it might be spam. Nope, looks pretty genuine she said. I asked her to take a real close look again to see if it was spam. No, looks pretty good she says.
Then I asked her who sent the email? ....... "I don't know" sez she. It's maryjohn14@xtra.**.** said I, don't you think that's a bit strange, coming from a govt. department?
I have tried many times to show her what to look for but I think it goes in one ear and out the other. . As I am 5 years older than her and not in the best of health, I try to prepare her for looking after everything when I cark it
Hopeless!!
Ken
