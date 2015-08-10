I would like to do a day tour from Auckland. As I do not drive I would like a tour that will pick me up and drop me off from home. Does anyone know of a travel agent that organises that type of tour?
Thanks for your help.
I would like to do a day tour from Auckland. As I do not drive I would like a tour that will pick me up and drop me off from home. Does anyone know of a travel agent that organises that type of tour?
Thanks for your help.
It is better to wear out than to rust out.
- Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides
Us husbands are a sorry lot.
Bookmarks