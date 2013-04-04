Back in the year 2000 or even earlier, I remembered I always get peeved off I've to set the Date & Time again after setup / installing Windows when in the very beginning it asked me to select the region I'm in.
22 years later and it's still the same.
Switch on Laptop and it asks "Let's start with region, it this right?" and select New Zealand.
Finally it gets into Windows and the time is wrong, it is always set to (UTC - 08:00) Pacific Time (US & Canada)
You would have thought the time zone should automatically set to the region initially selected from the beginning
