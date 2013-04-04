Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default Stupid Date & Time on Windows setup / installation

    Back in the year 2000 or even earlier, I remembered I always get peeved off I've to set the Date & Time again after setup / installing Windows when in the very beginning it asked me to select the region I'm in.

    22 years later and it's still the same.

    Switch on Laptop and it asks "Let's start with region, it this right?" and select New Zealand.

    Finally it gets into Windows and the time is wrong, it is always set to (UTC - 08:00) Pacific Time (US & Canada)

    You would have thought the time zone should automatically set to the region initially selected from the beginning
    Default Re: Stupid Date & Time on Windows setup / installation

    When installing Windows, you will be asked which time zone should be used . Windows provides a pre-setting here that depends on the localisation of the install media). This pre-setting is just a convenience option
